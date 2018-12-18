It’s Almost Impossible To Screw Up These Easy Holiday Appetizers

Unsplash

Not all of us are great chefs. Or competent chefs. Or even passable chefs. And this lack of cooking prowess can make entertaining difficult around the holidays. I mean, you can only present salsa out of a jar and a bowl of chips so many times before people start to say, “Can’t you cook anything?”

But the parties you host this holiday season don’t need to be the salsa-in-a-jar variety. They can be far more fun — stylish even — with you pouring martinis and laughing, surrounded by admirers while passing hot apps. Yes, they can. Because we’re going to tell you about the super easy appetizers out there that even you can make for your holiday parties. These even seem vaguely impressive.

Hear that? Vaguely impressive! That could be you, kid.

Allison’s Grandma’s Meatballs

I make these delicious meatballs from an old family recipe passed down from my grandmother. At family events, everyone panics if the meatballs aren’t immediately on the table. “Wait,” we all start to whisper, “who was making Grandma’s meatballs?” Then we sit in complete dread, shaking until a cousin or an aunt shows up with a crock pot filled with meatballs.

The second the meatballs are finally served, we eat 100 of them. Each. So I guess this recipe makes about 3000-4000 meatballs? Feels like a conservative estimate. I bring them to events when I want to seem impressive. And it works. People rave about them and they’re always the first thing to run out at any party. Honestly, I can’t explain it. It’s grape jelly and Heinz Chili Sauce. It sounds bad. But it’s not. It’s delicious and you’ll just have to take my word on this until you make them. They’re very good meatballs.

Ingredients:

1/2 jar Grape Jelly

1 full jar Heinz Chili Sauce

A bunch of frozen meatballs

Directions: Put the meatballs in a crockpot. Or like a regular pot, I guess. And cook them for an amount of time until the meatballs are warm and the sauce is melted. I guess it takes a couple of hours? Or an hour. Or four hours. Hard to say. I don’t like looking at clocks. It’ll be good, I’m sure. You literally can’t screw this up.