Get Two Free Flights To Europe In This Week’s Travel Deals

The next couple of weeks are going to be a great time to book travel. The shoulder season is in full swing and two big sales are coming in hot in February: President’s Day and Valentine’s Day. While you’re going to have to wait for Feb 18th for the President’s Day sales, most tour companies, hotels, and flights are already heavily discounted for Valentine’s Day deals.

There is no exact science here. Basically, you’re going to have to search, shop, and be ready to pull that trigger when you find a price that suits your budget. So, be ready, dream big, and travel far.

Below are the best cheap flights, hotel discounts, and travel deals that will make you race to book something right now.

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

FREE FLIGHTS WITH WOWAIR IF YOUR FIRST NAME IS “VALENTINE”

Wowair.us

This is a great deal if your name is Valentine or you know someone who’s name is. Put simply, you need to send a photo of your passport to Wowair (Valentines@wowair.is) by February 14th, proving your first name is, indeed, Valentine. Then Wowair will give you two tickets to Iceland from cities across the U.S. It’s that easy. You’ll have to fly between February 10th and 19th.

PANAMA CITY TO BOSTON FOR $349

Priceline

This one comes from Priceline via Secret Flying and it’s pretty wild. Say you’re up Boston way, where they are literally telling you not to open your mouth for fear of the cold hand of death crawling inside your lungs, and you need to get away. For a cool $350 you can get to Panama City and be on a beach at a $15/night hostel in a hurry.

This is Spirit, so all the Spirit caveats apply, but still… you won’t need more than a carry-on when all you’re going to wear is boardies or bikinis.

UP TO $7,000 OFF WINDSTAR CRUISES

Windstarcruises.com

Windstar Cruises is the cruise line that’s challenging expectations about what cruising looks like as we near the mid-21st century. They’ve completely re-thought what onboard dining can be by partnering with James Beard Foundation chefs. They also offer peace of mind, due to their ships burning less fuel by sailing with the wind. In today’s era of ever-heightening awareness of climate damage from carbon emissions, that’s a big win.

