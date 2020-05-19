Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out A Free Dozen Donuts To Graduates Today

High school and college seniors of the class of 2020 have been robbed of a traditional graduation ceremony due to COVID-19. While that obviously isn’t the worst thing that has happened as a result of the global pandemic, it’s still rough for the people who find the ceremony important. If it’s any consolation to grads, you got an Obama commencement speech out of it and now Krispy Kreme wants to give you a dozen free donuts.

For today only, all college and high school seniors can roll up to any Krispy Kreme and receive a specially curated Graduate Dozen completely free with no purchase necessary. All you have to do is show up wearing a cap and gown or some other Class of 2020 paraphernalia and you’ll be able to claim a free dozen donuts — creme-filled with chocolate or strawberry icing, cake batter filled, original glazed with yellow icing, or mixed.

“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors,” chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a statement to Thrillist. “We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma, we can’t replace that… but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us.”

If you aren’t a graduate, but you want to surprise someone who is with a box, Krispy Kreme is offering the Graduate Dozen to all customers for purchase via drive-thru or the Krispy Kreme mobile app for pickup or delivery.