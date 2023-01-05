With 2022 done and dusted, it’s full steam ahead in the world of festivals. There are tons of experiences to look forward to this festival season but before we close the book on last year’s debauchery, let’s take one final look at one of the most sought-after festival destinations on earth — Holy Ship! Wrecked.

From December 13-17, music-loving, travel aficionados got to enjoy a four-night all-inclusive stay at Hard Rock Riviera Maya, Mexico. With nine restaurants, complimentary tequila bars, twenty-four-hour room service, and a waterpark, this was the perfect place to enjoy the ultimate music experience. Across six stage environments — ranging from beaches to poolside pop-ups — music pilgrims got to experience Dom Dolla, John Summit, Jai Wolf, Chris Lake, and Louis The Child.

Since its humble beginnings on a boat, Holy Ship! Wrecked has taken pride in being a catalyst for the progression of modern American house and also providing a platform for breakout artists. Case and point, the ascension of rising producer QRTR. Beyond a crazy talented group of artists, (who graciously shared with us tips for enjoying destination festival) Shippers also enjoyed plenty of extracurricular fun like DJ workshops, beach games, parties, and much more. Dine, dancefloor, then decompress in a tub, Holy Ship! Wrecked really delivered the best of both worlds.

Check out photos from the wild event and get inspired to make more festival memories this year!