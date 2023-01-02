Wiz Khalifa Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2023
Wiz Khalifa Took A $10,000 Loss On New Year’s Eve After Destroying A Designer Suit In A Silly Mishap

He may jokingly have ‘better lungs’ than Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, but rapper Wiz Khalifa will need pockets deeper than a bank if he keeps burning through money like he did this weekend. In many cultures, the way you start the new year foreshadows how your year will pan out. Based on what the “Black and Yellow” rapper shared on Twitter, he might want to look into starting a monthly budget.

Yesterday (January 1), Khalifa hinted at the wild night he had while bringing in the new year, writing, “I tripped and fell in the pool in my 10 thousand dollar suit last night.” Not happy with the hefty financial blow, the songwriter continued, “y’all can take me back to last year ’cause this ain’t it.”

Even with the minor financial setback, Khalifa has no regrets as he followed up his story with, “New year. Same me.”

As a master manifester and budding businessman (owning upcoming mushroom and psilocybin wellness brand Mistercap as well as delivery-only restaurant Hotbox by Wiz), it is only a matter of time moments until he makes the money he lost back.

