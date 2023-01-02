He may jokingly have ‘better lungs’ than Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, but rapper Wiz Khalifa will need pockets deeper than a bank if he keeps burning through money like he did this weekend. In many cultures, the way you start the new year foreshadows how your year will pan out. Based on what the “Black and Yellow” rapper shared on Twitter, he might want to look into starting a monthly budget.

Yesterday (January 1), Khalifa hinted at the wild night he had while bringing in the new year, writing, “I tripped and fell in the pool in my 10 thousand dollar suit last night.” Not happy with the hefty financial blow, the songwriter continued, “y’all can take me back to last year ’cause this ain’t it.”

I tripped and fell in the pool in my 10 thousand dollar suit last night so y’all can take me back to last year cause this ain’t it — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) January 1, 2023

Even with the minor financial setback, Khalifa has no regrets as he followed up his story with, “New year. Same me.”

New year Same me — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) January 1, 2023

As a master manifester and budding businessman (owning upcoming mushroom and psilocybin wellness brand Mistercap as well as delivery-only restaurant Hotbox by Wiz), it is only a matter of time moments until he makes the money he lost back.

Wiz Khalifa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.