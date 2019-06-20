UPROXX

Chances are, you’re reading this story on your phone. And if you are, it’s even more likely that you’re holding your phone somewhere near your lap, or, at the very least, at an angle where you’re looking down. Your shoulders are probably slightly hunched forward, and your neck is bent toward your screen.

Well, you might want to sit up. Because new research shows that people are developing horn-like growths on their skulls, thanks to phone usage.

You read that right. People are developing horns because of their phones. Sadly, these horns are at the back of the skull, so there’ll be no devil-people walking around. According to the Washington Post, “New research in biomechanics suggests that young people are developing hornlike spikes at the back of their skulls — bone spurs caused by the forward tilt of the head, which shifts weight from the spine to the muscles at the back of the head, causing bone growth in the connecting tendons and ligaments.”

The average person spends over four hours a day on their phone, according to Inc. And the fact is that if you do anything for four hours per day, every day — lift weights, study a language, mindlessly eat junk food — it’ll change you. So the spikes are, we suppose, not really that surprising? But at the same time: Spikes! On your skull!

David Shahar, the first author on the paper, told the Washington Post that if you’re worried about developing horns, go ahead and reach around to the lower rear of your skull. If you “have the hornlike feature, [you] can probably feel it.”

The good news for those who don’t want horns growing out of the back of their heads: the research also indicates that you can stop the bone growth development by improving your posture. So sit up straight right this second as you read about how freaked everyone on Twitter is!

