How To Finally Stop Ruining Steak, Once And For All

There are certain things everyone should learn how to do. We’re not talking about those dumb, often gendered “adulting” rituals. We’re talking seriously handy skills. You should know how to change a tire, mix at least one great cocktail, sew a button or a patch, manage your money, take a dope photo, and cook (at least a little). While we appreciate the joys and conveniences of eating out as much as anyone, there’s a true feeling of accomplishment achieved with a little DIY meal prepping.

If you eat meat, knowing how to cook a good steak should be atop your kitchen skills priority list. Mostly because, if done right, you can make it better than any steakhouse. Of course, if done wrong, you’ll only succeed in making shoe leather, so you need to make sure you have the fundamentals down. To help you not screw up your steak, once and for all, we brought in Nick Flores, a ringer from RingSide –– the legendary Portland, Oregon steakhouse where he’s the head chef. Flores pairs a Portland-artisinal approach with RingSide’s 75 years of experience, making his expertise invaluable for upping your steak game.

SEE ALSO: The Uproxx Guide To Cooking Perfect Steak In A Pan