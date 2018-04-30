UPROXX/Shutterstock

Until the day robots make all our jobs obsolete and we just while away the hours catching up on Netflix and arguing over how a dog wears pants, technology can help us both stretch a dollars further and make more dollars in the first place. Most banking and investing at this point is automated and easily handled through our smartphones.

In 2018, trying to make your money into more money (whether by saving cash or betting on penny stocks) is as easy as ordering an Uber. Though… spending and investing wisely is a different matter altogether.

Whether you need to get a handle on your cash outflows so that you have money in the first place or want to start investing the money you have to get some new cash inflows, we’ve got you covered. Here’s your toolkit for the best money making apps to download right now:

PART I: Escaping Debt

A big part of making money is not spending it on things you don’t need, and the interest rates on debt are the dictionary definition of that. Eliminating debt is actually one of the most important steps to making money; remember, debt comes with a price — the interest — and the more debt you can get off your plate, the more money you’ll have to invest.

Debt Payoff Assistant

If you’ve never heard of the debt snowball, today is your day to learn. As you pay off debts, the monthly payments you used to put towards each debt are instead added to others, forming a “snowball” that, once it gets rolling, pays off even large debts fast. This app doesn’t have the most beautiful interface or complicated tools, but it helps you get started on the snowball and keep it rolling.

ChangEd

Student loans stink, particularly since you may only be able to pay the minimums. That can rack up a lot of interest over time, so ChangEd helps you chip away at the rock by connecting your credit cards to the app. As you buy stuff, it rounds up the charges, so if you drop $3.95 on a coffee, it charges $4 to your card. That nickel goes to an FDIC insured account, and once it hits $100, they send an extra payment to your loan. It won’t obliterate your debt tomorrow, but every little bit helps.

That said, it’d be nice if it didn’t cost a dollar a month, considering the goal here, but it’s better than dealing with tons of ads.

Trim

Focused exclusively on recurring payments and negotiating down your bills, Trim is great for finding those little money drains. It looks at payments that come out every month, and prompts you to reexamine them. It can also, with major providers of services like internet and car insurance, automatically try to negotiate your bills down to something slightly more affordable.

It’s a very focused tool, and you may not use it that often, but it’s incredibly effective at what it does.

ReadyForZero

This app helps you get all your debt in one place, and then work out a plan to pay it off. Whether you need to take the long view over a decade, or you want to pay off as much debt as possible as fast as you possibly can, this puts what you owe in one place and makes it much, much easier.

The one downside? It’s no longer fully supported by the ReadyForZero team, so what you get from the app is all you’ll get. But it’s still a powerful, useful solution.