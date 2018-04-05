Uproxx

In a recent study, participants who were nonmonogamous reported higher levels of sexual satisfaction and more frequent orgasms. But the study used a fairly small sample size and was all self-reported — so the degree to which the research can be relied upon is questionable. Nonetheless, the news was greeted with no small amount of enthusiasm because most of us are looking to have better sex, more often. Nonmonogamy may be one way to achieve this, but we’re fairly certain that there are other, even easier suggestions to implement. Seriously, non-mon looks fun until you are working the calendar like Todd the dental receptionist in order to manage dates and hook-ups.

For some solid, practical sex advice, we turned to women who know sex. Can we call them experts? Hell, yeah. Sociologists, doctors, sex workers, and sex toy retailers are exactly the brains we want to pick about naked time. And, they dropped knowledge that is applicable to people of any gender and any preference. These aren’t your lady mag tips about putting a doughnut around someone’s dick or sneaking black pepper under your partner’s nose before they climax. Yes. Those have been published. These pieces of advice are logical and pretty close to guaranteed when it comes to improving sex for yourself and your partner.

Peruse the below advice with an open, sex-positive brain, and hop into the comments with tips of your own. If you like what you read, consider following these amazing women on social media to learn more.

Chauntelle Tibbals

Communicate. From international relations to partner pillow talk, communication is one of the most challenging – and most important – dimensions of social interaction. It’s also one of the most difficult things to work on. Try to figure out how the person you’re corresponding with communicates and encourage them to consider you in this manner too. Misunderstanding and poor communication are huge blocks for so many social situations.

Take social norms into account. We all have things we like and dislike, as well as things we are interested in and so would never. This is totally fine. You are 100% entitled to your own sexual proclivities. But when thinking about making improvements to your sex life – and really, improvements to any aspect of your life – always take a beat to consider where those feelings come from. A lot of what we think, especially when it comes to sex, comes from wider social ideals and norms. This doesn’t mean they’re wrong, both in general or for you specifically, but always take a moment to consider the source of your beliefs and desires.

Be open. Be open to considering new things, but also be open to the possibility that you know what’s in your own mind and heart. It sometimes takes just as much confidence to stay true to your wants and desires as it does to push your own boundaries. In a world fraught with sexual shame and issues related to consent, it’s important to be okay with where you stand — while you work on communication and also are okay with where others stand as well.