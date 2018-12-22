The Man Who Made KFC At Christmas A Japanese Tradition Admits It Was Built On A Lie

In Japan, there’s a beautiful Christmas tradition: People eat KFC. That’s it. It’s been a holiday to-do in the nation for nearly half a century. And now the man who claims he created it is saying that it’s all built on a delicious lie.

Business Insider’s podcast Household Name recently did a story on Takeshi Okawara, who in 1970 was the store manager of a floundering KFC outpost. His was the first of the fried chicken joint’s restaurants to arrive in Japan, and the Colonel’s recipe simply wasn’t catching on.

That all changed when a nun asked Okawara to bring his tasty product to a Christmas party. His newly imported chicken was a hit — so much so that soon others asked him to do the same for their shindigs. Then more people heard about the pairing. Eventually it got so big that he was asked, on national television, if it Christmas KFC was a thing in the West. Okawara said yes, it was. Ron Howard-on-Arrested Development voice: It wasn’t.

“I … know that the people are not eating chicken, they are eating turkey,” Okawara said. Nevertheless, he printed the legend. “I still regret that,” Okawara told Household Name. “But people … like it.”

