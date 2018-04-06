Shutterstock/Uproxx

Gin might be the best spirit for spring consumption. That’s because, even though it’s a clear, un-aged spirit (generally), it’s full of strong flavors. This includes the base of juniper berries that’s present in all gins. On top of that, you can find any number of unique ingredients –including: cardamom, coriander, cassia bark, orris root, anise, and even saffron in some cases.

It’s one of the oldest spirits in the history of drinking with its genesis coming sometime around the middle ages. Originally a medicinal drink (like many of our favorite forms of alcohol), gin is one of the most popular spirits on earth. It’s primarily used in cocktails (although some gin fans sip it neat), the most popular being the classic gin & tonic. And since we’ll probably be drinking a lot of these delicious cocktails on April 9th (National Gin & Tonic Day), we figured we’d highlight some of the other amazing gin-based drinks available.

Check out some of our favorites below.

The Gibson

The Gibson has been around since the early 1900s. A (very) close relative of the Martini, the Gibson is made up of mostly gin with a splash of dry vermouth. The only real difference is the addition of a pickled onion instead of an olive.