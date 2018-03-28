Shutterstock/Uproxx

As the days begin to grow sunnier and warmer, it’s finally time to put aside your favorite darker spirits like bourbon, rye, Scotch, and cognac. Darker, bolder spirits are perfect for slow sipping in large-backed chairs in the direct vicinity of a roaring fireplace on a snowy winter’s eve. But, they don’t feel quite as fitting on a 70-80 degree day. Spring and summer days (and nights) are made for lighter, mixable spirits. That’s why the end of March is the perfect time to stock up on lighter spirits like white rum, tequila, vodka, and gin.

Around these parts, we’re in the camp that few cocktails beat the classic gin & tonic (especially when you amp it up the way they do it in Spain). In honor of this classic (seemingly perfect) cocktail, we decided to take a look at the best bottles of gin for under $50. Check them all out below and then spend the rest of your day sipping G & Ts and celebrating spring.

Brooklyn Gin

Brooklyn Gin might not actually be made in Brooklyn, but that doesn’t really matter. This corn-based gin is high in botanical flavors like juniper, cardamom, citrus, and coriander. It’s perfect for a martini on a warm, spring night.

Price: $46.21