Today is National Burger Day which means if you aren’t already eating a burger you either didn’t know until just now (food holiday saturation) or you’re just not down with burgers (meat not implied). Regardless, you’re here now, so let’s celebrate the near-perfect food combination that is the burger — rivaled only by pizza, shwarma, and burritos as the best handheld foods on earth. Cheeseburgers, avocado burgers, bacon burgers, plant-based burgers, hell, even the plain old hamburger — they’re all delicious and today they’re also pretty cheap.

We’ve collected all the best burger deals that you can pick up for delivery, curbside pickup, or via a drive-thru below, so that you can celebrate the day devoted to the burger the right way. By eating one ASAP.

Carl’s Jr.

Buy a Famous Star or Western Bacon cheeseburger and receive another one for just $1, which is the perfect excuse to double up for lunch! Or you know, share with a friend. Whatever.

Chili’s

Today only, Chili’s will be adding their Big Mouth Bites burgers to the three for $10 menu, which includes a beverage and starter.

Del Taco

You may not know this but Del Taco actually makes a pretty damn good cheeseburger. And from May 27th through the 31st you can get a free Double Del Cheeseburger when you purchase a Double Del Cheeseburger through the Del Taco app. That’s four patties of meat baby! If that doesn’t say National Hamburger Day, we’re not sure what does.