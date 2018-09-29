Unsplash

Nothing ushers in the fall season quite like a nice warm cup of coffee to start your morning. And we at Uproxx — and face it, every single one of you — absolutely can’t get enough of National Food Day deals. They’re easy, wide-spread, and best of all they get us cheap stuff. We all love cheap stuff!

We’ve scoured the internet to bring you all the best deals for National Coffee Day, which is today — September 29th! Though lots of deals are already underway, National Coffee Day landing on the weekend means you won’t even have to be late to work to scoop up some free coffee. So find your favorite deal, grab a coffee and a pastry and take a nice stroll through the park. Whatever you want to do is okay with us so long as it’s ethically sound and full of caffeinated goodness.

Check the best deals below.

Barnes & Noble – Coffee and books are a great combination. Whether you’re deep in a novel or adding a boost to your studying, nothing quite gives you that superstar focus like a good dose of caffeine.

For National Coffee Day Barnes & Noble is offering a free small hot or iced coffee at their cafes.