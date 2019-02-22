Here Are All The Best Deals For National Margarita Day

02.22.19 2 hours ago

iStock

Today is National Margarita Day! Which means, by now, you should totally be drinking one. Or on your way to getting one. Or, at the very least, planning where you’ll be drinking that delicious cocktail by the time you finish reading this. Seriously, get up. Go. There’s no time to waste when deals on cold, refreshing margaritas are in play! Sweet, tart, salty, visually pleasing — the margarita has it all. Which makes this one of our favorite days for deals.

You should definitely check out the local deals at your favorite bars — the marriage of complex, smooth, and buttery tequila mingling with triple sec and lime juice is well served by the hands of a true bartending artist with an extensive knowledge of tequila. But we also recommend you hit up these national chains for abnormally cheap and (still) super delicious margarita specials.

These are the best National Margarita Day deals we could find in the country. So get out there and pay homage to one of our very favorite cocktails.

Abuelo’s Enjoy a varied selection of both frozen and on the rocks margaritas for only $6.95 on National Margarita Day.

Bahama Breeze – Bahama Breeze started their celebration early, but you still have today to grab a classic margarita for only $2.22, get it!

Chevy’s Fresh Mex – $6 house margaritas from 3 p.m. to closing all day this Sunday. It doesn’t land on national margarita day, but hey, we’ll take it.

Chili’s – The Cuervo Blue Margarita, Tropical Sunrise Margarita, and Blueberry Pineapple Margarita are available for just $5 each. One of today’s best deals, hands down. Looks like we’re going to Chili’s tonight.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drinks
TAGScocktailsDRINKSNational Day Dealsnational margarita day

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 1 week ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP