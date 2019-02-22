iStock

Today is National Margarita Day! Which means, by now, you should totally be drinking one. Or on your way to getting one. Or, at the very least, planning where you’ll be drinking that delicious cocktail by the time you finish reading this. Seriously, get up. Go. There’s no time to waste when deals on cold, refreshing margaritas are in play! Sweet, tart, salty, visually pleasing — the margarita has it all. Which makes this one of our favorite days for deals.

You should definitely check out the local deals at your favorite bars — the marriage of complex, smooth, and buttery tequila mingling with triple sec and lime juice is well served by the hands of a true bartending artist with an extensive knowledge of tequila. But we also recommend you hit up these national chains for abnormally cheap and (still) super delicious margarita specials.

These are the best National Margarita Day deals we could find in the country. So get out there and pay homage to one of our very favorite cocktails.

Abuelo’s Enjoy a varied selection of both frozen and on the rocks margaritas for only $6.95 on National Margarita Day.

Bahama Breeze – Bahama Breeze started their celebration early, but you still have today to grab a classic margarita for only $2.22, get it!

Chevy’s Fresh Mex – $6 house margaritas from 3 p.m. to closing all day this Sunday. It doesn’t land on national margarita day, but hey, we’ll take it.

Chili’s – The Cuervo Blue Margarita, Tropical Sunrise Margarita, and Blueberry Pineapple Margarita are available for just $5 each. One of today’s best deals, hands down. Looks like we’re going to Chili’s tonight.