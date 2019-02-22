Charity Johnston Of Toca Madera Tells Us Where To Drink In L.A.

Uproxx / Toca Madera

You know how to EAT THIS CITY, but where do you wash it all down? Do you know how to find the best brewpub? Or uncover who makes the meanest bloody marys and the most sparkling mimosas?

You’re about to find out. Welcome to DRINK THIS CITY!

This week finds us back in Los Angeles. And the most populous city in California has no shortage of incredible bars to keep its thirsty residents satisfied. There’s a deep well of talent to draw from in L.A., with bartenders bringing their best — challenging each other to create exciting, unusual, and beautiful recipes. Speaking of talent, meet Charity Johnston, our expert guide to the cocktail bars of the city.

After working at some of L.A.’s top bars, Johnston was ready to tackle her own program — times two. She heads up the bar programs at Tocaya Organica and Toca Madera. Are you a fan of the classics? Charity has your margaritas and aguas frescas. Are you possessed of an adventurous palate? Activated charcoal agave, pineapple tomatillo shrub, and house-made Coca-Cola syrup are just a few of the ingredients you’ll find on the menu now; but stop in frequently! Her drinks are made fresh with seasonal produce and her creativity is boundless. And after you visit her for a drink, we think your enthusiasm for her craft will be boundless too.

Ready to explore L.A. with Charity? Let’s go Drink This City!

BRUNCH COCKTAIL OR HAIR OF THE DOG

Toca Madera

Take me to Toca Madera for brunch! I would have a But First, Coffee: Tromba Reposado, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, house-made Coca-Cola syrup, and espresso, followed by an A La Vida, which is Espolón Reposado, carrot juice, fresh ginger, lemon, and wildflower honey.

MARGARITA

Gracias Madre

A margarita is probably my favorite cocktail! I will give a shout out to my friend Max Reis who is the Beverage Director at Gracias Madre. I’d probably stop in there for a margarita if not in one of my own venues.