You’ll Want To Come Play With This Gingerbread Replica Of The Overlook Hotel From ‘The Shining’

#The Shining
News & Culture Writer
12.24.15

Gingerbread Overlook Hotel from ‘The Shining’

This deliciously creepy recreation of the Overlook Hotel from Stephen King’s The Shining, as envisioned by Stanley Kubrick, was constructed entirely out of gingerbread, Rice Krispies treats, fondant, and other various edibles. You can flip through the 29 images in the above gallery that take you into the interior of the fictional setting, capturing everything in stunning detail such as the ghost twin girls, the wall of blood (which was apparently made by melting red Jolly Ranchers in the microwave), the creepy bathtub lady in room 237, and the hedge maze, to scratch the surface.

Redditor eudicotyledon writes that his or her family makes one of these gingerbread masterpieces every year. And if you’re wondering, this one took them about two weeks to make, and no, they don’t eat it when it’s done, rather display it for a few months until it starts to fall apart, at which time they’ll have fun destroying it together.

For a gallery of this amazing family’s past gingerbread creations, click here.

(Via Reddit)

