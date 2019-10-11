Paso Robles Is A Wine Region With A Fascinating Climate And A Punk Rock Edge

Ask winemaker Eric Jensen what he thinks of his vintner forbearers and you will, almost certainly, receive a tirade laden with profanity and glowing with ember-hot contempt.

“The new consumer doesn’t give a shit about some rich fucker in an ascot standing in front of his art collection,” Jensen says to me, his mud-stained cowboy fedora in hand and aviator sunglasses perched on his graying head in the tasting room at Booker Vineyard, his prospering operation a few miles southwest of Paso Robles, California. “Do you hang out with people like that?”

Jensen offers this mini-dissertation on the modern wine scene while wearing dusty riding boots, shorts and a t-shirt featuring that iconic photo of Johnny Cash flipping off the camera. Under the photo the word BOOKER is written in all caps. The rebel attitude of the vineyard he runs couldn’t be more overt.

“Nobody gives a shit about giving a pass to a bunch of white people in Europe who haven’t had to prove shit in a hundred years,” Jensen says. In a cartoon French accent, he mocks established wine gospel. “We’ve been told we have to age this shit. That is a fallacy. A good wine might improve with age, but if a wine needs ten years? You need to go back and learn how to make fucking wine.”

Jensen is full of aphorisms like this.

“Don’t confuse the customer.”

“Just make it yummy.”

“Always trust the women. They have better palates and they don’t fucking lie about it.”

While these may sound like the ego-infused statements of a man buying into his own hype, Eric Jensen isn’t the buzziest winemaker in California’s central coast or even Paso Robles. At the moment, that title probably belongs to his friend Justin Smith of Saxum Vineyards, or perhaps the Lebanese-born brothers Georges and Daniel Daou of Daou Vineyards. The erstwhile Southern California concert promoter-turned-winemaker makes for a fitting central coast mascot though. Jensen’s Storm Olympus, Burn the Gods ethos is pervasive among winemakers in this region — equally remote from San Francisco and Los Angeles.