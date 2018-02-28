Put Down That Cereal Bowl, Pizza Is Your New Breakfast

iStockphoto

We know pizza can work wonders. It’s literally proven to make your work-life better. It tastes pretty damn good (even at its worst). And it’ll always have a spot in our hearts as the go-to comfort food of our childhoods. Point being: Pizza’s resume is impeccable.

Now it turns out that pizza hasn’t finished wowing us with its boundless possibilities just yet. A registered nutritionist has weighed in on what we’re eating for breakfast. The verdict: Put down that cereal box and reach for the pizza box instead.

Registered dietician and nutritionist Chelsey Amer told The Daily Meal that “an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories.” But it’s not the calorie count that counts here. Where pizza rises above cereal is in sugar content.

Americans tend to eat very, very sugary cereal. According to a study conducted over at Business Insider on this very subject, an average bowl of cereal contains 19.8 grams of sugar per 100g serving (less than a half cup). That’s about 2/3 the sugar in a can of Coke in a very small serving of cereal.

A sugar boost that early in the morning will certainly get you out the door but, as with all stimulants, the “quick sugar crash” will come as Amer notes in her assessment of breakfast. The sugar crash comes with hunger pangs which leads to you eating more food and needing another stimulating boost.

Pizza, on the other hand, is a combination of grains (crust), proteins (cheese), and tomato. Add on some healthier toppings like vegetables and you have an intrinsically healthier way to start the day. Amer puts it this way, “pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

More protein, less sugar and it’s pizza, which always makes us feel better. There you have it. We no longer need to feel that pang of shame when we roll out of bed (hungover) and fish out a cold slice of pizza for breakfast. And, if you need a bit of hydration with that pizza, we already know a breakfast beer will do the trick.