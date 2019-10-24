We Asked Bartenders For The One Rare Spirit They Think Is Worth The Money

For bourbon fans on a budget, there’s nothing better than a bottle of Wild Turkey or Jim Beam. The same goes for rum fans with a bottle of Bacardi or Captain Morgan. But what if you have some cash to spend and you’re thinking of purchasing a rare bottle to celebrate a major life event or start a collection.

Where should you start? Which bottles should you buy?

“Overall, I think you get the most bang for your buck with rum,” says Jordan Fattal, bartender at Accomplice Bar in Los Angeles. “They come in a variety of flavors and expressions, can be super complex, and offer the best value for your money.”

Of course, if rum isn’t your preferred spirit, you’d be better off snatching up rare bottles of tequila, bourbon, or even schnapps. To help you decide, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one rare bottle of liquor they’d like to add to their collections.