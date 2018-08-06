A Preview Of Splash House, The Coolest Way To Get Soaked This Summer

Miranda McDonald

Music festivals are one of our favorite parts of summer. But let’s be honest, along with the infectious camaraderie, sick beats, and expressive fashion often comes stale porta-johns, dusty expanses, and subpar food. Enter Splash House, the festival that eschews deserts and swamps, opting instead for a luxurious poolside locale. Guests of this multi-venue party travel via shuttle across three hotel resorts in Palm Springs — allowing them to enjoy big name dance acts and DJ sets a short walk from fully air-conditioned rooms and critically lauded cuisine. It’s no wonder movers and shakers flock to the event.

With the second Splash House series of the season coming up next weekend, we caught up with Australian acts Yahtzel and Cut Snake after their killer sets at Splash House in June — to talk about their music and where they are looking for inspiration. Fans of the indie Australian music scene will know Yahtzel from his work as both a musician and a producer who broke big about five years ago and went on to score nods from Skrillex and Diplo and a #1 debut on iTunes AU for his work with Carmada, a duo he formed with mate L D R U.

Duo Cut Snake also got their start Down Under — where members Paul “Fish” Fisher and Leigh “Sedz” Sedley got close by surfing together, before touring the globe together to compete in various contests. They toured the underground music scenes of the countries they visited and that eventually translated into their own infectious tech house cuts.

Read on to learn more about these musical powerhouses and why they are sought after for festival lineups across the nation. Plus, we packed this post with pics from the last Splash House poolside party. Say that five times fast.

Gina Joy