A New Report Ranks The Healthiest States In The U.S.

Pexels/Uproxx

For the most part, Americans have famously sh*tty diets. Unless you’ve made it a personal mission of yours to improve the way you eat, you’re probably also guilty of this fact. Even if you’re trying to eat healthily, its easy to screw up. Add America’s worsening environmental and employee healthcare policies into the mix and you got yourself a recipe for poor overall health countrywide.

Surely some states fare better than others, of course, and thanks to a new study conducted by the United Health Foundation we now know which. All 50 states have been ranked for 2018 by the United Health Foundation, which conducts an annual report that focuses on behaviors, community and environment, policy, and clinical care on a state by state basis. These determinants are meant to reflect the health outcomes of a state and are further broken down into 35 representative measures such as drinking and smoking rates, air pollution, and infant mortality, through analysis of up to date data sources.

You may be scratching your head at this point, wondering just how the UHF is defining “health” in this instance. The ranking is based on the World Health Organization’s definition of health, which the UHF states is “a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”

United Health Foundation

Ranking in dead last as the least healthy state is Louisiana (we blame Fat Tuesday), followed closely by Mississippi (home of some of the wildest state fair foods). But the UHF decided to take an overall positive tone, contending that those two states had the most room for improvement.

Topping off the list at number one was Hawaii, followed by Massachusetts, and Connecticut, all three of which landed in the top ten for all five categories analyzed by the report. On a positive note, the 2018 report shows that the difference between the highest and lowest scores is smaller than last year’s, so at least we seem to be moving forward as a nation.

Place your bets and check out where you state lands on the health ranking below, and be sure to take a look at the full report to see which states climbed up or down the list from the previous year.

50. Louisiana

49. Mississippi

48. Alabama

47. Oklahoma

46. Arkansas

45. Kentucky

44. West Virginia

43. South Carolina

42. Tennessee

41. Indiana

40. Ohio

39. Georgia

38. Missouri

37. Texas

36. Nevada

35. New Mexico

34. Michigan

33. North Carolina

32. Alaska

31. Delaware

30. Arizona

29. Florida

28. Pennsylvania

27. Kansas

26. Illinois

25. South Dakota

24. Wyoming

23. Wisconsin

22. Oregon

21. Montana

20. Virginia

19. Maryland

18. Iowa

17. Maine

16. Idaho

15. Nebraska

14. Rhode Island

13. North Dakota

12. California

11. New Jersey

10. New York

9. Washington

8. Colorado

7. Minnesota

6. New Hampshire

5. Utah

4. Vermont

3. Connecticut

2. Massachusetts

1. Hawaii