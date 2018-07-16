The Biggest and Best State Fairs For You To Travel To This Summer

iStockphoto

Nothing says summer like a good state fair. And as we plow forward through this divisive time in American History, it’s easy to forget just how strong our traditions are. This fourth of July wasn’t any less celebratory, despite the rough year that was 2018 — in which it seemed that America had forgotten some of its most basic values. Instead, people all around the country were excited to express what America means to them (some by cooking foods that actually come from the Americas).

State fairs are similar and this year’s productions are sure to be packed full of people who want to forget our differences and celebrate as one people (Nazis, not welcome). For many states across America, the summer state fair is often the biggest social event of the year. Not only do the locals come out in droves, but people in surrounding cities and states searching for the wildest fried foods, the fattest pigs, the most graceful equine, and the… semi-rickety rides and attractions also show up ready to get their fun on.

Here are the biggest and best state fairs running this summer season.

Ohio State Fair July 25th-August 5th

#photography A post shared by Alena (@swiftypics25) on Jun 24, 2018 at 8:47am PDT

One of the largest state fairs in the United States, the Ohio State Fair is the perfect venue to kick off the summer fair season. This year, guests will be treated to a tattoo competition, a “Pork Rib-Off,” camel rides, a beard competition, and the annual Ohio State Fair Parade — where the fair’s famous mascot, Butters D. Cow, will be joined by notable locals and other entertainers.

It wouldn’t be the Ohio State Fair without butter sculptures either — it’s one of the fairgoers’ favorite tradition, and a perfect encapsulation of the madness and excess that is fair-culture.