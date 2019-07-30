Getty Image

It’s nearly August and that means summer, sadly, is kinda sorta — DON’T SAY IT YET! — winding down. There are only a few short weeks until September arrives and fall with it and those sun-kissed days on a lazy river or idyllic beach will just be sepia-tinged memories. Don’t be too sad. With summer winding down, the travel deals, hotel sales, and cheap flights are going to spike.

Right now, it’s a bit of a dead period for great deals. That doesn’t mean there are no deals. It just means you’re going to need to shop a little harder and plan a little further ahead to score the best cheap flights and travel deals. Below, we’ve compiled some of the best deals right now. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts online this week.

TOP DEAL OF THE WEEK:

10% OFF NORWEGIAN FLIGHTS TO EUROPE THIS SUMMER

Norwegian

Norwegian offers already dirt cheap flights from the U.S. to Europe pretty much year-round. So, when they have a sale, that means it’s time to pounce and book that dream vacay to Rome, Amsterdam, or Dublin.

Their current flash sale will shave 10 percent off one-way fares to and from Europe. You’ll need to book before August 4th and use code “FRIENDSOFNWGN” at check out.

Book A Flight Here