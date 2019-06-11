iStockphoto

This week we’re leading off with a trip that’s so cheap it’s feels too good to be true. Yet, here we are — there’s a chance to book a trip to Kentucky bourbon country for only $23 tomorrow. All in all, it’s a surprisingly strong week to book some cheap travel around the world. So, let’s dive right in.

We’ve compiled some of the best deals right now below. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts online this week.

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

BUY A TRIP TO BOURBON COUNTRY FOR $23

Jim Beam

Starting tomorrow, you can buy a trip to Kentucky’s bourbon country for $23. That includes roundtrip airfare for two people, two nights in a Louisville hotel, behind the scenes Jim Beam distillery tour, a round of golf, and an exclusive dinner for two. Plus, of course, you’ll get some Jim Beam bourbon.

All told, this is a trip worth $3,000 that you can snag for less than a couple movie tickets. You’ll need to watch Jim Beam’s store tomorrow and grab a trip on a first come, first served basis. Be warned, these trips are going to sell out fast and the site may crash with the rush.

Book Your Trip Here

GET $100 OFF FLIGHTS TO EUROPE WITH AER LINGUS

Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus is offering a $100 discount on flights from all over the United States to destinations all over Europe. In some cases, that amounts to up to 30 percent off roundtrip fares.

That’s an unbeatable discount on roundtrip flights that’ll get you all the way to Europe this summer. You’ll need to book by seven pm, eastern time, today, June 11th.

Book A Flight Here

SAVE $500 ON U RIVER CRUISES THIS SUMMER

U River Cruises

If you do snag a cheap flight to Europe today, consider spending your time there on one of the hippest river cruises in the world. U River Cruises is a floating boutique hotel with a killer club, bar, restaurant, and spa.

Currently, you can score a summer cruise through some of Europe’s coolest cities with a $500 discount. That’s a steep enough discount to cover roundtrip flights on budget airlines. That’s a win all around.

Book A Cruise Here