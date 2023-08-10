London boasts so many great places to stay that it can seem daunting to find the one for you. If you’re looking for an experience fit for a king (or queen), The Stafford London is where it’s at. Nestled in the city’s prestigious St. James Square, this sophisticated “home away from home” style property offers a lavish palace-like experience to all who walk through its doors. Best of all, the actual Buckingham Palace is just an eight-minute walk away. For me, that idyllic location is the hotel’s greatest feature. Situated at the dead end of a passageway, the lack of traffic — and therefore, noise — makes it the perfect place to lay your head and get some solid rest right in the middle of one of the world’s busiest cities. High-end boutiques (John Lobb, Lock & Co. Hatters, and Havana Cigar Exchange to name only a few), traditional pubs, and the world-renowned Berry Bros. & Rudd Fine Wine & Spirits shop are just steps from the hotel’s door. A few more steps away and the Royal Parks can be accessed via a “secret” tunnel just across from the hotel. It’s hard to decide which of the following takes the cake as the hotel’s best feature. Its palatial suites? Iconic bar? The quaint fireplace for sipping high tea next to? Don’t worry, I’ll get to all of that.

AMENITIES The amenities will vary depending on which room or suite you chose at The Stafford. Here's a start of what to expect during your stay: On-site restaurant and cocktail bar

24-hour concierge

Pet friendly

Kids services

Free WiFi

Gym

Room Service

Meeting rooms

Fireplace (depending on room level) ROOM TYPES Home to 107 accommodations, The Stafford offers four types of rooms and seven types of suites to choose from. Basic room types include Main House Classic Queen and Main House Classic Queen, both of which are also available in Deluxe versions. Main House rooms are individually decorated and feature marble bathrooms. Accommodations on the ground floor are found in the former Carriage House, each boasting the name of a famous horse. Suites range from Junior, Main, Penthouse, and one-bedroom Gatehouse suites, which are scattered across different corners of the property. My Mews Master Suite included a separate (very large) common area with a couch, sitting chairs, and table, as well as a mini bar, large TV, and window overlooking the cobblestone street. The bedroom was equipped with a massive bed, ensuite bathroom, and in-room vanity. (Bonus amenity: Guests staying in the Mews Master Suites for two or more nights receive a free airport transfer to London Heathrow upon checkout.)

THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15-MINUTE WALK One of the hotel's biggest draws is its central location, meaning that a ton of the city can be enjoyed within a 15-minute walk of the hotel. However, accessing the Royal Parks and Buckingham Palace via the "secret" tunnel just across the street from the hotel is probably one of the coolest amenities. Sure, the tunnel is open to anyone who finds themselves on the street, but its direct location across from The Stafford makes it feel almost hotel exclusive. Bonus points — The Green Park tube station is right through the tunnel, meaning getting to other neighborhoods in the city is super easy. BEST THING TO DO/EAT/DRINK WITHIN A $20 CAB RIDE Some of the city's best neighborhoods — including Mayfair, Soho, and Covent Garden — are all within walking distance (and most definitely a $20 cab ride) from the hotel. If I had to choose one of the above, I'd probably say skip the big-brand shopping and overly packed streets of Soho and go to Covent Garden instead. The area's smaller boutiques are much more interesting to peruse, and the neighborhood's wine bar, The 10 Cases, offers some of the best deals in London. Wine friends, I drank a bottle of Nicolas Potel Nuits-Saint-Georges 2005 with a friend for just 85 pounds!

BED GAME — 10/10 I'm honestly not sure if there's such a thing as a bed larger than a California King, but if there is, that's what my suite at The Stafford had—or at least that's what it felt like. The pillows were the perfect balance between firm and plush. And the only thing better than actually leaving the bed was leaving it for the ensuite bathroom, complete with a heated toilet seat and floors. 10/10. SEXINESS RATING — 7/10 If we were rating luxury here, the rating would undeniably be 10/10. And luxury is always sexy. However, The Stafford's "Old World" elegance could come off as a bit stuffy to those looking for a more "trendy" experience. However, the dimly lit cocktail bar and comfy AF bed are seriously redeeming qualities. 7/10 (upped to a 7.5 if a bottle of room service champagne is included).

VIEWS & THE PICS SPOTS So, if you're in the The Stafford Park Suite, the view is obviously a 10/10 thanks to the private rooftop terrace. However, for everyone else, the jaw-dropping views are pretty absent. That said, I really enjoyed the view out my living room window onto the cobblestone street below, which was incredibly charming. Save for the fact that at night what was most visible was the dude working in his apartment across the way. Rating: 6.5/10 BEST SEASON TO VISIT There's really not a wrong time to visit London or stay at The Stafford. I visited in November, just as the city was lighting up for Christmas, and the hotel really played into the cozy vibes of the season (fireside cappuccinos downstairs, FTW). Staying in the spring or summer would've been great too as the neighborhood is incredibly charming to walk around — and strolling through the Royal Parks without 10 layers of clothing definitely would have been pleasant!