London boasts so many great places to stay that it can seem daunting to find the one for you. If you’re looking for an experience fit for a king (or queen), The Stafford London is where it’s at. Nestled in the city’s prestigious St. James Square, this sophisticated “home away from home” style property offers a lavish palace-like experience to all who walk through its doors. Best of all, the actual Buckingham Palace is just an eight-minute walk away.
For me, that idyllic location is the hotel’s greatest feature. Situated at the dead end of a passageway, the lack of traffic — and therefore, noise — makes it the perfect place to lay your head and get some solid rest right in the middle of one of the world’s busiest cities. High-end boutiques (John Lobb, Lock & Co. Hatters, and Havana Cigar Exchange to name only a few), traditional pubs, and the world-renowned Berry Bros. & Rudd Fine Wine & Spirits shop are just steps from the hotel’s door. A few more steps away and the Royal Parks can be accessed via a “secret” tunnel just across from the hotel.
It’s hard to decide which of the following takes the cake as the hotel’s best feature. Its palatial suites? Iconic bar? The quaint fireplace for sipping high tea next to? Don’t worry, I’ll get to all of that.
WHY IT’S AWESOME
Simply put, there’s so much to love about The Stafford London. From the moment I walked in, I was overloaded with traditional British charm — think Victorian decor, high tea, and caffeinated beverages by a roaring fire all in a suite larger than my apartment. The hotel’s location in the heart of the city makes exploring easy as hell coupled with its neighboring location to the Royal Parks and Green Park tube station.
For food and wine lovers, enjoying a traditional British meal at the hotel’s on-site restaurant, The Game Bird, is a must. For vegetarians like myself, I recommend the mushroom Scotch egg and cauliflower risotto. Though meat eaters can enjoy a full smoked & cured fish menu, venison, game bird pigeon pie, and so more. Guests can also savor a bottle of champagne alongside a full caviar menu. Or better yet, you can sneak away to the hotel’s iconic American Bar without ever leaving the front door. The Stafford’s wine cellar also boasts some serious history, which I’ll get to in the next section.
Gatehouse suites offer private terraces with breathtaking city views, and, apparently, the hotel also has an on-site gym outfitted with Technogym equipment. But for once, I actually didn’t make it there. Oh, and the property is pet-friendly (dog lovers, rejoice).
IN-HOUSE FOOD + DRINK
A meal at the hotel’s all-day dining space, The Game Bird, is not to be missed. Expect elevated British fare produced from seasonal locally-sourced ingredients. Dishes range from signature pigeon pie to roasted root vegetables to steak and ale pudding and beyond. Prior to dinner, hitting Champagne Bar for a bottle of bubbles is always a good idea. Or start the night with a refreshing Americano at the American Bar with the promise of a stellar start to the evening.
The hotel’s best on-site food and beverage feature is the iconic American Bar, which has been an institution since its opening days. Expect well-made classic cocktails (martinis, anyone?) served up by Italian mixologists in a dimly lit room, lined with autographed photos of celebrities, and a variety of booze-forward posters and decorations.
The bar also serves up a variety of burgers, lobster subs, and other hearty pub fare, as well as a full oyster menu and snack menu. Wine aficionados, The Stafford’s got something for you, too. The hotel’s on-site wine cellar is home to over 8,000 wines from the world’s most beloved regions (Bordeaux, Burgundy, and beyond) stored in its 380-year-old cave, which was used as an air-raid shelter during the Second World War.
AMENITIES
The amenities will vary depending on which room or suite level you chose at The Stafford. Here’s a start of what to expect during your stay:
- On-site restaurant and cocktail bar
- 24-hour concierge
- Pet friendly
- Kids services
- Free WiFi
- Gym
- Room Service
- Meeting rooms
- Fireplace (depending on room level)
ROOM TYPES
Home to 107 accommodations, The Stafford offers four types of rooms and seven types of suites to choose from. Basic room types include Main House Classic Queen and Main House Classic Queen, both of which are also available in Deluxe versions. Main House rooms are individually decorated and feature marble bathrooms. Accommodations on the ground floor are found in the former Carriage House, each boasting the name of a famous horse.
Suites range from Junior, Main, Penthouse, and one-bedroom Gatehouse suites, which are scattered across different corners of the property. My Mews Master Suite included a separate (very large) common area with a couch, sitting chairs, and table, as well as a mini bar, large TV, and window overlooking the cobblestone street. The bedroom was equipped with a massive bed, ensuite bathroom, and in-room vanity. (Bonus amenity: Guests staying in the Mews Master Suites for two or more nights receive a free airport transfer to London Heathrow upon checkout.)
THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15-MINUTE WALK
One of the hotel’s biggest draws is its central location, meaning that a ton of the city can be enjoyed within a 15-minute walk of the hotel. However, accessing the Royal Parks and Buckingham Palace via the “secret” tunnel just across the street from the hotel is probably one of the coolest amenities. Sure, the tunnel is open to anyone who finds themselves on the street, but its direct location across from The Stafford makes it feel almost hotel exclusive.
Bonus points — The Green Park tube station is right through the tunnel, meaning getting to other neighborhoods in the city is super easy.
BEST THING TO DO/EAT/DRINK WITHIN A $20 CAB RIDE
Some of the city’s best neighborhoods — including Mayfair, Soho, and Covent Garden — are all within walking distance (and most definitely a $20 cab ride) from the hotel. If I had to choose one of the above, I’d probably say skip the big-brand shopping and overly packed streets of Soho and go to Covent Garden instead. The area’s smaller boutiques are much more interesting to peruse, and the neighborhood’s wine bar, The 10 Cases, offers some of the best deals in London. Wine friends, I drank a bottle of Nicolas Potel Nuits-Saint-Georges 2005 with a friend for just 85 pounds!
BED GAME — 10/10
I’m honestly not sure if there’s such a thing as a bed larger than a California King, but if there is, that’s what my suite at The Stafford had—or at least that’s what it felt like. The pillows were the perfect balance between firm and plush. And the only thing better than actually leaving the bed was leaving it for the ensuite bathroom, complete with a heated toilet seat and floors. 10/10.
SEXINESS RATING — 7/10
If we were rating luxury here, the rating would undeniably be 10/10. And luxury is always sexy. However, The Stafford’s “Old World” elegance could come off as a bit stuffy to those looking for a more “trendy” experience. However, the dimly lit cocktail bar and comfy AF bed are seriously redeeming qualities. 7/10 (upped to a 7.5 if a bottle of room service champagne is included).
VIEWS & THE PICS SPOTS
So, if you’re in the The Stafford Park Suite, the view is obviously a 10/10 thanks to the private rooftop terrace. However, for everyone else, the jaw-dropping views are pretty absent. That said, I really enjoyed the view out my living room window onto the cobblestone street below, which was incredibly charming. Save for the fact that at night what was most visible was the dude working in his apartment across the way.
Rating: 6.5/10
BEST SEASON TO VISIT
There’s really not a wrong time to visit London or stay at The Stafford. I visited in November, just as the city was lighting up for Christmas, and the hotel really played into the cozy vibes of the season (fireside cappuccinos downstairs, FTW). Staying in the spring or summer would’ve been great too as the neighborhood is incredibly charming to walk around — and strolling through the Royal Parks without 10 layers of clothing definitely would have been pleasant!
IF I HAD TO COMPLAIN ABOUT ONE THING
The classic British decor/Victorian style of the rooms is a bit antiquated and at times can come off a bit too old-fashioned. Though as someone visiting London, I found it quite charming, particularly with regards to the location of the hotel. Additionally, my suite’s living room had the facade of a fireplace that didn’t currently function. Had I been able to start a fire in my room, the sexiness factor easily would have gone up two solid points!
Expect to pay $489 for a standard room, $771 for a Carriage House Room, and upwards of $1,040 for a suite (more on weekends).