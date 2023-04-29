A few weeks back, America’s one-time president (and also guy who is running again though clearly not fit to) Donald J. Trump was indicted and charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. It should come as no surprise he pleaded not guilty to every single one. On a personal note, I found the timing of Trump’s indictment, arrest, and arraignment in New York City rather interesting since just days prior I’d received two bottles of wine from Trump Winery.

They sat on my counter as I watched the recent drama surrounding this very dramatic man-baby unfold — a bottle of sparkling wine and a red blend scripted with the Trump name just sitting in a box, waiting to be opened. I had so many questions about them. Why did I receive these wines? Who sent them? I’ve got to start paying better attention to the emails I’m responding to.

And then — because I am a journalist by nature — my curiosity started eating at me. I started to wonder the same things every other millennial I know and have talked to about this matter has wondered: “Wait, Trump makes wine? Is it trash? I assume it’s trash? Must be trash, right?”

Before committing to further digging, I had to ask myself, “Am I really going to subject my tastebuds to something associated with a man who literally makes my skin crawl?” Because therein lies the question (which opens the door to so many others). Was I really going to taste these wines? Pitch a story on them? Get approved for writing that story? Write it? Send it to my editor for publication?

*Gulp* …Promote it?

I’m not the first to wrestle with these matters. I’m sure there were similar articles to this around the time of his presidency. A quick search shows me another writer wrestling this issue after a visit to Trump’s winery on this very site, back in 2016. So why do it again? Why put myself through that?

I guess, for me, because 2023 Trump seems so much more like an unintentional comedy figure than a political figure (though I suppose that’s what got America in trouble last time, too). And also my “why” is more straightforward than many journalists — I’m a wine enthusiast and writer, by trade. Actually tasting wine is central to my job reviewing, researching, and recommending bottles and reporting on the industry. Because of that, I like the idea of knowing if Trump wine sucks a lot more than assuming.

So… After what was obviously a lot of thought, I put my feelings towards Trump’s politics, persona, racism, sexism, horrible conduct, the MAGA cult, his role in the Jan 6 Insurrection, and all that other stuff aside (briefly!), pulled out a corkscrew and my favorite wine glass, and poured two glasses.

As the wine breathed, I discovered that Trump purchased the Charlottesville, Virginia property, previously the Kluge Estate Winery and Vineyard, in 2012. The winery has since been registered under the name of Eric Trump Wine Manufacturing LLC, and Trump’s son Eric Trump is listed as the winery’s president. According to a legal disclaimer on the Trump Winery’s site, the property is “not owned, managed or affiliated with Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, or any of their affiliates.”