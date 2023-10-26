Ultra Music Festival staged head-turning headliners such as Martin Garrix, Marshmello, and Swedish House Mafia for its 2023 edition in March. This morning, October 26, the Miami-based EDM festival unveiled its Phase 1 lineup for the 2024 event, and it features Calvin Harris for the first time since 2013.

“Peggy Gou will make her debut on the festival’s massive Resistance Stage, along with some of the world’s most popular genre stars, including Eric Prydz, Amelie Lens, Zeds Dead, David Guetta, Martin Garrix (who, minus 2018, has headlined every edition of the festival since 2014), Zeds Dead, Sasha & Digweed, Vintage Culture and many more,” Billboard relayed.

Among the “many more” are Tiesto, Afrojack, and Gryffin. For reference, the 2023 Ultra Music Festival featured seven stages.

The 2024 Ultra Music Festival will return to Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida from March 22-24, 2024. Tickets are available now on the festival’s official website, ranging from a Tier 1 general admission three-day ticket for $299.95 and a Tier 2 general admission three-day ticket for $349.95 to a Tier 1 VIP three-day ticket for $1,249.95 and a Tier 2 VIP three-day ticket for $1,499.95.

Billboard additionally noted, “The festival reports bringing in 165,000 attendees from more than 100 countries to its 2023 edition, with 42 million people watching the festival’s livestream. 2024 will mark the 24th edition of Ultra Music Festival Miami.”