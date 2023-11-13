Hen Of The Wood During my few days in Burlington, Hen of the Wood came up a lot. Like a lot, a lot. Located downtown just next door to Hotel Vermont, some hotel employees noted that it’s common for guests to travel to the city and stay at the hotel just to head next door and experience a meal at the repeat James Beard-nominated restaurant. The space is cozy and dark, with crowds even late into weekday evenings. The menus change daily — created to showcase the vibrant Vermont foods, with an extensive wine list and impeccable service. I enjoyed my Hanger Steak entree, but what shone most brightly for me was a special cantaloupe and duck confit appetizer. August First For a pastry, coffee, or unique lunch, head to August First, a locally owned (you’ll notice nearly everything is here) bakery and cafe serving made-from-scratch breakfast and lunch. I visited during lunch and braved the line (it’s popular for a reason, y’all) for The Day Maker breakfast sandwich with egg, cheddar, bacon fat aioli, tomato-habanero jam, arugula, red onion, on brioche with a local Maple seltzer water.

Splash at The Boathouse I can’t speak to the food at the waterfront Splash, but the seasonal restaurant and bar on Lake Champlain is the perfect place to enjoy a drink by the water on a beautiful day. Just be on the lookout for Champ, the Lake Champlain monster. STAY: Hotel Vermont If you’re visiting Burlington, I can’t recommend Hotel Vermont enough. Its perfect downtown location, amiable staff, commitment to local makers, and a slew of thoughtful amenities make this – Burlington’s only independently owned hotel – a standout. I loved the Vermont Flannel Company robes, locally made Lunaroma custom blend bath and body products, yoga studio, communal book, and game library, complimentary bikes, and the fun “bedtime menu” with hot toddies, milk, and cookies, or aromatherapy as options to help you wind down. The location is where you want to be, with staff eager to help you plan the perfect Burlington adventure. I loved hanging out in the lobby and at the bar at Juniper, which was packed with locals and incredible bartenders every night. EXPLORE: Burlington Farmers Market If you visit Burlington on a weekend between May and October, add the Farmer’s Market to your list. The area is known for its farmers and artisans, and this is the perfect way to get a taste (literally) of them all in one spot. From oysters to fresh flowers, homemade marshmallows to the traditional farmers market fare – you won’t go hungry here. Church St. The Church Street Pedestrian Mall is the heart of the city in Burlington. With over 30 local restaurants and over 60 local retailers, it is always packed with locals and tourists. I loved stopping by Crow Bookshop to pick up a new tome, Smugglers Notch Distillery for a tasting, and The Vermont Flannel Company to admire the creative uses of the fabric while eyeing a robe to take home as a souvenir.

South End Arts District While in Burlington, I kept remarking that it felt “much larger than it was – in a good way.” Despite being the largest city in Vermont, the population still hovers below 45,000 people. Still, you wouldn’t know it, judging by the sheer amount of art, galleries, and makers throughout the city. An especially packed area is the South End Arts District, with enough shops, galleries, restaurants, and wine bars to keep you busy for an entire weekend. Sail Vermont / Lake Champlain You’ll have to time your visit right for this one, but it will be more than worth it. Burlington sits on the shores of the gorgeous Lake Champlain, and sailing on its water was one of the most peaceful and memorable experiences of my travels this year. There are various ways to get out onto the water, but I recommend Sail Vermont for private daytime and sunset sailing cruises. Their ocean racing yachts are comfortable and sleek (their boat, Blue, is Vermont’s only zero-emissions lake tour vessel), and the captains are knowledgeable and fun. SIDE TRIP — MONTPELIER Just under 40 miles outside of Burlington, you’ll find the state capitol of Montpelier. Just 8,000 people populate the small town, but it is worth a detour. Bar Hill Distillery I’m not a gin girlie, but one bottle I’ll always have stocked on my bar is Barr Hill. In fact, I made a detour to the Montpelier distillery on my first trip to the state just because I am such a fan and wanted to taste a Bee’s Knees straight from the source. Founded by a beekeeper and a distiller, the award-winning Barr Hill Distillery distills gin, vodka, and a Tom Cat Gin. Known for its “Bee’s Knees Week” — a fundraising effort that raises money for 1% for the Planet approved partners — once you’re at the distillery, you can enjoy a cocktail, food, or a tour at their large facility. SIDE TRIP — STOWE Stowe, Vermont, just 36 miles from Burlington, is a quintessential New England town famous for its fall foliage (and influx of influencers) and its world-class ski resort. It is the perfect spot for a day trip from Burlington in any season. Von Trapp Lodge One of my favorite stops in Stowe is von Trapp Lodge and Brewing. The lodge and resort were founded by the real-life von Trapp family (of Sound of Music fame) after they escaped Austria during World War II and settled in Vermont. The resort is incredibly picturesque, with apparent Austrian influence and extensive grounds to enjoy outdoor activities whether you book a room or visit for the day. Just down the road from the original lodge lies Von Trapp Brewing, a brewery, and beirhall serves von Trapps crisp, flavorful lagers along with Austrian-inspired dishes in a large facility with incredible views and outdoor space.