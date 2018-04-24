Every year, chefs all over the United States covet a spot on GQ’s now notorious Best New Restaurants list. And though there are plenty of solid new restaurants popping up all over the country, only a select few can score a spot on the magazine’s coveted list. These are serious chefs, full of big ideas and sterling execution.
Both in how much chefs long to be chosen and in the reservation spike after being picked, the GQ list is as big as a James Beard nomination — it’s mainstream and easily accessible. Readers can’t wait to try the experiences that made the cut. This year is no different, as even checking the photos from these restaurants will prompt you to add all of them to your travel/food vision board.
Majordōmo (Los Angeles)
Majordōmo is a David Chang restaurant, and the only thing there that beats the food is the hospitality. A well-known chef may not usually put a comment card on the check, but Chang does just that. He’s accessible and always learning, growing, and reacting.
The name of the restaurant is a sign of gratitude for patrons and a promise that they’re in good hands.With dishes like tapioca lo mein, a purse-shaped spiral of spaghetti-sized noodles adorned with pork fat and twirled with rapini, and preserved krill, why would anyone decide not to patronize the place?
citrus kakigori – – – when we talked about desserts, we knew we wanted to do a shaved ice. kakigori was at the top of our list. we make the flavoring syrups from seasonal produce so don’t expect each flavor to stick around for long. this one is citrus, and we use grapefruit and add whipped cream and crumbles of meringue. word is that it reminds chef @lardonnaise of an orange julius.
favoritas – rum, mint, cilantro, jalapeno, lime ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ – – – for the favoritas #cocktail, we tweak the recipe for a classic mojito and add cilantro and jalapeno into the muddle mix. then, we pair it with plantation 3 star rum. this #rum looks a lot like white rum, but it’s actually a blend of aged rums with the wood tannins filtered out, bringing all of the flavors of wood-aged rum but none of the heaviness of the tannins.
