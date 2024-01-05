With a new year, we often find ourselves seeking new luxurious experiences with balanced flares of immersive, sexy programming that bring out the best in us. Especially ones that include a dancefloor. Last month, Your Paradise took over Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands for its eighth edition, reminding global festival seekers of its place as one of the world’s most iconic music and travel experiences.

The festival immersed attendees in a bucket list journey into the natural beauty and cultural wonder of the South Pacific. Revelers enjoyed six days full of vibrant landscapes, expansive ocean life, and intimate dancefloor parties.

Mainstage headliners included Bonobo, TSHA, Bru-C, Prospa, Hot Dub Time Machine, Kah-Lo, Maribou State, Partiboi69, Koven, and more. Along with music, attendees spent the week indulging in everything the island had to offer through snorkeling, scuba diving, surfing, yoga, and meditation workshops while learning about the environmental issues impacting the local habitat, tree planting, and more.

While the cold of winter continues its seasonal impact on the northern half of the globe, allow these photos to take you back to the tropical breezes and hard-hitting beats of Your Paradise (and maybe start planning for this year’s fest).