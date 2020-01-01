Following an almost-silent teaser, the first A Quiet Place 2 trailer has arrived for the Krasinski-directed sequel. The Jack Ryan and The Office star definitely doesn’t make a (visible) appearance within these few minutes but his character is mentioned, and perhaps he portrays the monsters again in motion capture? That’s doubtful, given that they drop from the sky and crawl down an enormous wall, but one never knows. I’ll keep my hopes alive that Krasinski brushed up on his wall-scaling skills just for this reason.

Well, the trailer looks fantastic, like lighting has struck again. Obviously, those monsters are front and center once more, and this (surprisingly loud) return takes us back to the first attack with Emily Blunt’s matriarch fighting to save her family in an amped-up scene that rivals any straight-up action movie. Fast forward to the present, and Blunt has set off on foot after Krasinski’s character sacrificed himself. Yes, she’s still wearing the same colorful dress from the birth scene, so we can remember all that she’s endured in silence, but before long, she encounters some new players in this story, and the volume rises (within context) again.

Two hardened survivalists, portrayed by Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders, Inception) and Djimon Hounsou (Shazam!, Amistad), attempt to talk some sense into Blunt’s character. “The people that are left are not the kind of people worth saving,” Murphy grimly warns, suggesting that people might be even more monstrous than the monsters themselves. Hmm, have I been thinking about The Witcher too much lately? You know it.

A Quiet Place 2 descends into theaters on March 20.