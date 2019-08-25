Getty Image

A Breaking Bad movie starring Aaron Paul is really coming to Netflix this fall, and it’s a lot sooner than many thought. Fans of the AMC series may have been clamoring for more Breaking Bad content since the show wrapped up nearly six years ago, and for years Better Call Saul has sated the thirst of many. But a movie, well, that’s a different story. We started hearing rumors about the film late last year when a New Mexico newspaper caught wind of a mysteriously named movie shooting in the desert, a location well-known to Breaking Bad fans.

But in an interview with the New York Times, Aaron Paul, who will star in that movie — El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — says that the film was in the can well before anyone cracked the code that something big was going down. Paul told Dave Itzkoff in an interview that was published on Saturday that El Camino was done months before anyone, not even Bob Odenkirk, had previously suggested.

“The movie had already happened and was in the can,” Paul said, mentioning the Albuquerque Journal reporting about a movie codenamed “Greenbrier” last year. “It was done.”