Is Bob Odenkirk Suggesting That The ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Has Already Been Filmed?

08.22.19

Since February, Breaking Bad fans have known about the existence of creator Vince Gilligan and star Aaron Paul’s plans to film a movie for Netflix. Aside from these bits, though, little else is known about the project — including when it will go into production and, aside from a general release date of “sometime in 2020,” precisely when it will begin streaming. But if you believe Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk’s comments in a recent interview, Gilligan’s Breaking Bad movie may have already been filmed.

“I’ve heard so many different things about it, but I am excited about the Breaking Bad movie. I can’t wait to see it,” Odenkirk told The Hollywood Reporter in a snippet from a longer interview regarding his spin-off’s Emmy nominations and its upcoming fifth season. Instead of stopping then and there, however, he proceeded to suggest that the movie was already done with principal photography:

“I don’t know what people know and don’t know. I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret.”

Apparently, they have, because this is news to us and pretty much everyone else who noticed Odenkirk’s comments a few days after the THR interview’s initial publication on Tuesday. And to think that, until this point, all we knew for a fact was that Paul and Bryan Cranston were re-teaming to release their own mezcal.

