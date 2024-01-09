If you were hoping to see Adam Driver return to a galaxy far, far away. Don’t hold your breath. Granted, Kylo Ren is dead, that hasn’t stopped Star Wars from mining characters for prequel stories and/or Force ghost cameos like Hayden Christensen‘s appearances in both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka.

Driver confirmed that he’s done with the Star Wars franchise while talking to the Smartless podcast. However, the actor mostly blamed himself for making his work in the Sequel Trilogy more difficult than it needed to be.

Via Variety:

“‘Star Wars’ was way more exhausting for me … I made it more exhausting than it should have been,” Driver added. “I hadn’t quite figured out the momentum of a set that was that big before. All the things I had worked on were pretty small and moved pretty fast … The director sets the pace of the set. I don’t like to control that. I have to adjust. Spike Lee and [Steven] Soderbergh shoot really fast. For me that’s not comfortable, but it’s their movie and their film so I adjust.”

Not for nothing, Driver also revealed last month that there were some significant changes to Kylo Ren’s arc, and The Rise of Skywalker took the character in a direction that was not the story he was pitched.

“The last one, it changed into being, you know, about them and the dyad, and things like that,” Driver told The Rich Eisen Show. “And evolving into Ben Solo. That was never a part of it. He was Ben Solo from the beginning, but there was never a version where we’d see Ben Solo when I first signed up for it.”

(Via Variety)