Back in 2022, Adam Sandler teased that he has an idea for a Happy Gilmore sequel. If a recent report is to believed, the Sandman may have followed through on his pitch. According to a new interview with Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in the 1996 comedy classic, Sandler is sitting on a script for Happy Gilmore 2.

Here’s what McDonald told Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan, via Variety:

“I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this.’ I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that,’ and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2. Maybe you should cut that out [of this audio] because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!”

Unfortunately, a Happy Gilmore sequel would be missing two memorable fixtures from the original film: legendary actor Carl Weathers and iconic game show host Bob Barker. Weathers died in February 2024, while Barker passed away not that long ago in August 2023.

As for Sandler’s idea for a Happy Gilmore sequel, the actor floated his concept while appearing on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast back in October 2022.

“Wouldn’t that be fun to do the senior tour of Happy Gilmore, and hang out with all those guys and try to write a great script about Happy as an older guy, and having to calm down his temper and all that stuff?” Sandler said. “But, I never know. Maybe one day, something like that.”

