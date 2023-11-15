Who Is Adam Scott Playing In ‘Madame Web?’

With the Madame Web trailer swinging around, Marvel fans are going nuts sifting through the first look at the Dakota Johnson-starring film. In addition to the title character, who’s played a pivotal role in the Spider-Man comics, the trailer also showcased Sydney Sweeney as Spider-Woman along with a sneak peek at Adam Scott’s character.

While the trailer offers very little info on Scott’s role, Marvel fans have already begun wildly speculating that the Parks and Recreation star is playing yet another Ben. In this case, Ben Parker, the ill-fated uncle to one Peter Parker a.k.a. Spider-Man. As of this writing, IMDb has Scott listed as Ben Parker, but that casting has not been confirmed by Sony. Notably, IMDb has Emma Roberts‘ character listed as Mary Parker, who is Peter’s mother in the comics. That casting has also not been confirmed.

While it sure seems like Madame Web will have a strong connection to the Parker family, it may not be the same Parker family that includes Tom Holland‘s Peter and Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May. Madame Web is set in another reality, and the film may just be the biggest stab at bringing the Spider-Verse to live-action since fans got a glimpse of the possibilities in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures… if they can all survive a deadly present.

Madame Web opens in theaters on February 14.