Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson have a lot in common. They’re both tall, ripped he-men with larger than life muscles. They’ve both dabbled in comic book stuff: Schwarzenegger, of course, top-billed as Mr. Freeze in Batman & Robin, Ritchson as Aquaman on Smallville. They’ve both done comedy that makes light of their bulk; perhaps you remember Ritchson in the Kevin Hart comedy The Wedding Ringer? Surely one day the two’s paths would cross. And now, finally, they will.

Per Deadline, Ritchson and Schwarzenegger have been cast in The Man with the Bag, a generic title that betrays a high-concept premise. Here’s the logline:

“When Santa’s magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a former thief, to help him get it back. Along with his daughter, Santa, and a group of misfit elves, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas.”

Let’s assume that Schwarzenegger, in his mid-70s, will play cuddly old St. Nick while Ritchson, barely over 40, will play the “former thief” who helps him with a Yuletide-related heist. Or maybe Ritchson will play a strapping Kris Kringle who coaxes an old-timer Schwarzenegger out of thief retirement.

Ritchson’s fame has shot up of late with Amazon’s new Jack Reacher show, which he takes so seriously he’s scared off stunt coordinators. Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, has the Netflix show Fubar, although he’s also been hanging out a lot with his longtime buddy Danny DeVito, though that long-promised Twins sequel ain’t happening anymore.

