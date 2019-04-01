Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Paranormal investigative pair Ed and Lorraine Warren remain the centerpiece of James Wan’s The Conjuring universe, even if the duo doesn’t appear in every installment of the multi-pronged franchise. In fact, the films take care to not wear out their welcome, and other than within a tiny slice of footage in 2018’s The Nun, they’ve stayed absent since 2016’s The Conjuring 2. So despite Annabelle Comes Home‘s title leading one to logically conclude that this film’s mostly about the damned doll returning from prequel mode, fans will likely be more excited to see the Warrens. Indeed, the pair is back in the flesh to impart lessons about why it’s so important to leave locked doors alone.

The Warrens’ daughter, who’s seen some sh*t already, knows better than to ignore this directive, but that doesn’t mean that teenagers will be on board. One curious girl puts her paws all over the artifacts in the Warrens’ museum, leading to the possibility of Annabelle infecting other toys. Wan previously revealed that this film would be “basically night at the museum” with the evil doll, and his description appears to have been on point from the looks of the trailer. Franchise scribe Gary Dauberman not only wrote (along with Wan, who obviously produces) but will direct this installment, and here’s the synopsis:

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target — the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

Annabelle Comes Home arrives in theaters on June 28, 2019.