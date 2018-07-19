Warner Bros.

James Wan is mostly on hand at San Diego Comic-Con to follow up on the bonkers Aquaman poster with a (probably bonkers) Aquaman trailer. While that anticipation builds (and we’re here for it), he also appeared at Wednesday night’s ScareDiego event, where New Line Cinema unveiled ongoing details of the Annabelle threequel, which will further add to Wan’s lucrative The Conjuring universe. Yes, not only in addition to The Nun preparing to scare the bejesus out of audiences, the damn(ed), Raggedy Anne-esque doll will be back for more demonic happenings.

Of course, fans of The Conjuring only sleep easily at night knowing that the real-life Annabelle doll resides in Ed and Lorraine Warren’s room of artifacts, where it’s blessed a few times per month by a priest, who has succeeded in keeping the evil at bay … until now. Wan revealed that Annabelle (who has been immensely successful at the box office) grows more powerful in the third movie and manages to snuff out the priest’s prayers and control the entire gathering of artifacts, for worse. Via Collider:

“Annabelle basically activates all the other haunted artifacts in that room, so it’s basically Night at the Museum with Annabelle.”

Wan’s continuing his producing duties for this film, which shall be directed by IT and Annabelle writer Gary Dauberman. There’s no release date for the threquel as of yet, but Wan’s aiming for summer 2019. In the meantime, The Nun arrives on September 7, so the demonic sister should tide over The Conjuring devotees until Annabelle manages to bring to life the gathering of spirit boards, mummies, gargoyles (but no Ben Stiller), and so much more.

Sounds like hell, really, but will Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as the Warrens? Wan hasn’t said yet, but we’ll likely hear more details soon enough.

