The three main reasons to be excited for Avatar: The Way of Water are: 1) it’s a new James Cameron movie; 2) it’s the sequel to the highest-grossing film ever; and 3) new James Cameron press tour quotes. You never know what’s going to come out of his mouth, but he knows you’ll sh*t yourself with your mouth wide open while returning to Pandora.

Cameron told the New York Times in a recent interview that Avatar: The Way of Water takes place 15 years after the original, and Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) are now parents. “In the first movie, Sam’s character leaps off his flying creature and essentially changes the course of history as a result of this crazy, almost suicidal leap of faith,” he said. “And Zoe’s character leaps off a limb and assumes there’s going to be some nice big leaves down there that can cushion her fall.”

As a parent in real life, Cameron wondered, “What happens when those characters mature and realize that they have a responsibility outside their own survival?” He wishes the Marvel and DC universes were equally thoughtful.

“When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.”

Cameron, Martin Scorsese, and Guillermo del Toro need to start a group chat to sh*t talk Thor and Black Adam. Marty and del Toro can also bug their director buddy for an early cut of Avatar: The Way of Water, which opens for the rest of us on December 16.

(Via the New York Times)