Every Celebrity Who Dressed Up As Barbie Or Ken For Halloween

Barbie is the year’s highest-grossing movie. It’s also going to be the year’s most popular Halloween costume. Barbie and Ken costumes are already selling out, so if you don’t have your pink jumpsuit, rollerblades, or acoustic guitar to cover Matchbox Twenty’s “Push,” you should do so now. Except for the acoustic guitar. That one’s easy to buy. But also, maybe don’t?

“It’s been surreal to see how popular the Barbiecore trend has become,” Oscar-winning Barbie costume designer Jacqueline Durran told InStyle. “It’s been a while since ultra-feminine silhouette and color palettes have been widely celebrated, so I think the Barbie aesthetic entered the zeitgeist at just the right time — when people were ready for something bright, light, nostalgic, and fun.”

Celebrities, in particular. Below, we’ll keep track of every famous person who dresses up as Barbie or Ken. Or, if you’re cool, Allan. Halloween is still weeks away, so for now, it’s just Olivia Wilde, who thankfully left an air hole for herself while wrapped in plastic to go as Ken for her daughter’s birthday.

Olivia for her daughter Daisy's birthday! 💗💗 pic.twitter.com/5Ok8i5vAhf — Olivia Wilde Daily 🎥 (@wilde_daily) October 9, 2023

Wilde actually auditioned for the role in The Wolf of Wall Street that ended up going to Barbie star Margot Robbie. “The funniest thing I heard recently was I had heard for a part that I was too sophisticated. And I was like, ‘Oh, that sounds nice.’ I like that feedback. I didn’t get the part, but I’m a very sophisticated person,” she told Howard Stern. And then I found out later that they actually said ‘old.’ I want to make a translation sheet for Hollywood that’s all the feedback your agents give you and what it really means.”

Hollywood’s ageism is spookier than any Halloween costume.