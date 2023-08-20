A month ago “Barbenheimer” fever descended upon the nation’s multiplexes. Both films stayed strong over the next near-month. But good times have to come to an end, and on its fifth weekend Greta Gerwig’s follow-up to her prized take on Little Women finally surrendered its top slot to a newcomer. Thing is, it didn’t lose by much.

As per Deadline, Barbie surrendered the top spot at the North American box office to Blue Bettle, the latest from the mid-makeover DCEU. The latest superhero outing did not have a huge weekend, only garnering $25.4 million. For contrast, The Flash, the previous title in the extended universe, was considered a massive disappointment when it opened to only $55.1 million.

But $25.4 million was enough to unseat Barbie, which still mustered up another $21.5 million to a massive cume that now sits at $567.2 million. Barbie got the silver while its opening release date-mate Oppenheimer nabbed the bronze, with another $10.6 million, bringing its total so far to $285.5 million.

Strays, the other new wide release, featuring Jamie Foxx and Will Ferrell voicing profane dogs, could only muster $8.3 million.

Barbie has managed to stand its ground despite the onslaught from triggered far right haters, including Ben Shapiro, Ted Cruz, and a Trump-supporting pastor who destroyed a Barbie Dream House with a Bible-wrapped baseball bat, because why not.

