The first trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is loose, and fans of the classic 1988 film starring Michael Keaton as the raunchy poltergeist are freaking out on social media. Once again, Tim Burton is back in the director’s seat for the highly anticipated sequel that also brings back original cast members Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is also along for the ride.

While the first trailer doesn’t reveal too much of the plot, it does lampoon the trend of doing slow-motion covers of classic songs. In this case, “Day O” by Harry Belafonte, which was featured prominently in the original film. Burton took the gag even farther by having a literal children’s choir sing the tune in the trailer, and Beetlejuice fans are here for it.

“The Juice is Loose” tagline also prompted some O.J. Simpson jokes, and of course, Lauren Boebert is practically stuck to the character now thanks to her recent hijinks.

You can see some of the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reactions below:

Haha The Juice Is Lose 🤣🤣 https://t.co/AQdOTz2RPf — Vinny Cooney (@VinnyCooney1) March 22, 2024

The boys choir is absolutely taking me out. https://t.co/uo2uSNIB0Y — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 21, 2024

Tone, don’t get mad, but Brendan said “Beetlejuice” tree times, and well, the juice is loose now, T https://t.co/ChIYF1nfid pic.twitter.com/D73ddgEXSt — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) March 21, 2024

The smile that I just had when I heard “come mr tally man” Let’s. Fucking. Go. https://t.co/aj6A0HRi9x — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) March 21, 2024

Beetlejuice might be one of the few characters who would actively benefit from the actor aging 36 years. https://t.co/CJcDj93LXm — Bry’m A Loser, Baby! (@BryantLangmuir) March 21, 2024

The Day-O scene in Beetlejuice lasts so long it's still happening in the trainer for the sequel https://t.co/qtiEFzfNpw — Professor Bison Sexhorn (@Brainmage) March 22, 2024

I couldn’t be the only one thinking what did OJ do now? https://t.co/NyQzFO11c0 pic.twitter.com/z6TpSpycVX — Horror of Chris (@TheHorrorOfChr1) March 22, 2024

Ms @laurenboebert would you like to go see this with me my treat https://t.co/ukwhWiC3zG — The Amos with the Pearl Earring and 2xMRI survivor (@WAForeskins) March 21, 2024

Here’s the official synopsis:

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice gets loose in theaters on September 6.