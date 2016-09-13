Benicio Del Toro May Be Too Rare To Die In Shane Black’s ‘The Predator’

#Benicio Del Toro
Entertainment Editor
09.13.16 4 Comments
benicio-del-toro-2

Getty Image

Deadline reports Benicio Del Toro is in early talks to star in The Predator, a reboot of Fox’s 1987 sci-fi classic starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Details are scarce about the project, but The Hollywood Reporter adds that the reboot is “an ensemble piece anchored by the character to be played by Del Toro.”

Shane Black is directing the reboot, which has a release date set for March 2, 2018. Shane Black was also involved in the original Predator, although not how you might guess. The writer/director was in front of the camera, playing Rick Hawkins, the first member of the team to be killed by the Predator. In the same year, two films he wrote or co-wrote were also released, and you may have heard of them: Monster Squad and Lethal Weapon. Good year for Shane Black.

Black’s Monster Squad co-writer Fred Dekker is also writing The Predator, just to steep this thing more in 1987. As for Benicio Del Toro, his deal reportedly hinges on fitting everything into his schedule, as he’s already signed to do Sicario sequel Soldado and play a villain in Star Wars: Episode VIII. But landing him to lead an ensemble in The Predator is one way to get my attention. Like the Predator, he’s a high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

(Via Deadline and the Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Benicio Del Toro
TAGSbenicio del toroFoxpredatorshane blackTHE PREDATOR

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 28 mins ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP