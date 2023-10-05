The 30 Best Horror Movies On Shudder (October 2023)

Now that summer is out of the way, we can all agree that the time for superhero movies, brilliant marketing tactics, and a bunch of men just talking for three hours is over, and the real season of cinema is here: horror movie season. You can get your fair share of horror movies in the subsection of random streaming services, but if you want the real deal, you must go to the best source: Shudder. The streamer exclusively has horror content, so it’s hard to weed out the good (Evil Dead II) from the bad (the live-action Chucky series!!). Of course, there are so many subgenres that can be explored. Do you want demons? Blood? Nic Cage in a chainsaw match? There’s something for everyone, here. Here are the best 30 horror movies on the service so you can really live up Halloween season. Then we can finally start watching Krampus for the holidays.

Color Out of Space Year: 2020

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Madeleine Arthur, Joely Richardson

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 110 minutes

Director: Richard Stanley

Trailer: Watch here Based on the H.P. Lovecraft story of the same name, a small family begins to experience a major vibe shift when a meteorite lands in the front yard and begins to omit a strange color. Soon, everything becomes dreamlike, and everyone is confused. There is a classic Nic Cage freakout, a Tommy Chong cameo, some extremely colorful moments, and then it gets even weirder. Watch it on Shudder Bad Things Year: 2023

Cast: Gayle Rankin, Hari Nef, Molly Ringwald

Rating: NR

Runtime: 87 minutes

Director: Stewart Thorndike

Trailer: Watch here If you’ve ever watched The Shining and thought, “This is good, but it would be better if they were all gay,” then this is the movie for you! A group of friends spend a weekend in an abandoned and haunted hotel where nothing could possibly go wrong! Soon, the group becomes consumed by various figures in the hotel before turning on one another. Plus, Molly Ringwald. Watch it on Shudder

Possession Year: 1983

Cast: Isabelle Adjani, Sam Neill

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 124 minutes

Director: Andrzej Zulawski

Trailer:Watch here Mark, portrayed by Sam Neill, comes home from work to find that his wife Anna is acting peculiarly and wants a divorce. Soon, Anna’s weirdness descends into pure madness and Mark starts to lose himself, and the two out-weird each other. It’s a movie so outlandish it was originally banned from theaters after its initial release in 1981, and now you can watch is on Shudder. Isn’t the internet amazing? Watch it on Shudder Tammy and the T-Rex Year: 1994

Cast: Denise Richards, Paul Walker

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 90 minutes

Director: Stewart Raffill

Trailer:Watch here This is definitely not a movie that many would consider “good,” although it is quite a bizarre experience that makes you feel like a different person after watching it. Denise Richards, in her first starring role, plays Tammy, whose new boyfriend Michael, played by Paul Walker, suffers a fatal accident. Luckily for her, they can still hook up his brain to an animatronic T-rex so they can still hang out. This movie was only made because a man had an animatronic T-rex and offered it to director Stewart Raffill, who then wrote the story in one week. It definitely shows. Watch it on Shudder Mad God Year: 2022

Cast: Alex Cox, Niketa Roman

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 85 minutes

Director: Phil Tippett

Trailer: Watch here There is no cohesive way to describe this movie, so here is how it was made. Director Phil Tippett, a visual effects supervisor who worked on Jurassic Park, Return of the Jedi, and Robocop, began making a stop-motion animated nightmare about traveling through the underworld sometime in the year 1990. Whilst making the film, Tippett suffered from a “huge mental breakdown” and he was subsequently hospitalized. It was finally released in 2022 for your viewing pleasure, so after all this trouble, you might as well just watch it. Watch it on Shudder

Prisoners of the Ghostland Year: 2021

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Bill Moseley

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 105 minutes

Director: Sion Soto

Trailer: Watch here Once again, Nic Cage proves that he is meant to be covered in blood splatters in a horror movie. Cage plays a rugged bank robber who is tasked with a mission to find the governor’s granddaughter who has run away. If he doesn’t find her in five days, his specially-made suit will self-destruct. It’s just weird enough to work. Watch it on Shudder Who Invited Them Year: 2022

Cast: Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 80 minutes

Director: Duncan Birmingham

Trailer: Watch here An extremely weird couple shows up to a housewarming party, but the owners are too polite to make them leave, and chaos ensues. It’s a little wacky, very silly, and will make you rethink hanging out with your new neighbors. Watch it on Shudder Evil Dead II Year: 1987

Cast: Bruce Campbell

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 84 minutes

Director: Sam Raimi

Trailer: Watch here Before Sam Raimi was creating multiverses and superhero backstories, he was just a man with a sick dream: to terrify audiences with a creepy little book. While The Evil Dead was a masterpiece in its own right, its sequel retools the original and expands on the weirdness of Ash (Bruce Campbell) who keeps finding himself in painful/sometimes hilarious supernatural experiences. Plus he’s a bit of a goof! Watch it on Shudder The Babadook Year: 2014

Cast: Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 93 minutes

Director: Jennifer Kent

Trailer: Watch here If you can put aside your pre-conceived notions about Mr. Babadook aside, he is a very frightening figure (before he was a meme). The creature shows up in Amelia’s house after the death of her husband, all thanks to a chilling kids’ book that taunts her and her son. Watch it on Shudder The Invitation Year: 2016

Cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Tammy Blanchard

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 100 minutes

Director: Karyn Kusama

Trailer: Watch here At a slow-burning housewarming party, Will reunites with his ex, Eden, who seems to be acting strangely. Over the course of the night, Will becomes increasingly skeptical that Eden might be a part of something larger and potentially harmful, but everyone else thinks it’s all in his head. Who turns out to be right? There’s a lot more here than it seems. Watch it on Shudder Mandy Year: 2018

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 121 minutes

Director: Panos Cosmatos

Trailer: Watch here Once again, this movie highlights Cage’s ability to slowly descend into horrific madness while covered in blood. This time, Cage goes on a murderous rampage after a vicious cult targets his wife, Mandy. Through some vibrant imagery and an intense musical score, Cage must find the men who took Mandy. No spoilers here, but just imagine what it would look like if Nic Cage was coming at you with a chainsaw! That’s what this movie feels like. Only it just gets weirder and weirder. Watch it on Shudder Resurrection Year: 2022

Cast: Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 104 minutes

Director: Andrew Semans

Trailer:Watch here This extremely unsettling psychological thriller might trigger a panic attack, but you’ll also be able to experience Rebecca Hall’s superb acting, so there is a good give and take. A woman is stalked by a figure from her past who begins to taunt her with memories of their former life together… but things get even more deranged when she begins to let him in again.

Watch it on Shudder The Seed Year: 2022

Cast: Chelsea Edge, Lucy Martin

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 91 minutes

Director: Sam Walker

Trailer: Watch here This is a silly one for sure, but there’s a weirdo little alien who is also kinda cute so it makes it worth it. A group of influencer friends spend a weekend away in a remote house, but a strange creature shows up and begins to complicate things. It’s campy and weird and will be one of those movies that all the teens are raving about in about 30 years when influencers become a relic of the 2020s. Watch it on Shudder Q – The Winged Serpent Year: 1982

Cast: Michael Moriarty, David Carradine

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 93 minutes

Director: Larry Cohen

Trailer: Watch here If monster movies are up your alley, this one will be your go-to. For centuries a giant dragon named Q has lived in the upper deck of the Chrysler Building, and he is undisturbed until one man stumbles across his nest and subsequently and unintentionally lets Q lose on the demonic world of New York City. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll never look at the NYC skyline the same way. Watch it on Shudder The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: Exorcist III Year: 2019

Cast: Joe Bob Briggs

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 183 minutes

Trailer: Watch here Okay, so you’ve probably seen The Exorcist III (the best of the series), but have you watched it with an old man from Texas who gives his own out-of-pocket commentary? That’s the beauty of The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs. During every “commercial break,” Briggs breaks down the movie and gives intel on what makes the film so iconic, while lamenting the creepiness of it all. The best part about watching horror movies is watching with your friends anyway. Joe Bob is your friend now. Watch it on Shudder Gwen Year: 2019

Cast: Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Richard Harrington

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 84 minutes

Director: William McGregor

Trailer: Watch here For fans of The Witch and people who just love anxiety. Gwen is a young girl who must care for her sick mother while also dealing with some mysterious and unsettling forces that are plaguing the town and Gwen’s suffering family. It’s disturbing but the acting and cinematography makes for a perfectly unsettling feature. Watch it on Shudder Spirit Halloween Year: 2022

Cast: Donovan Colan, Jaiden J. Smith, Christopher Lloyd

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 81 minutes

Director: David Poag

Trailer: Watch here

Not every horror movie needs to bring up some deep-rooted trauma! Sometimes, it’s enough to just watch a bunch of pre-teens learn the wonders of Halloween by locking themselves into a Spirit Halloween overnight. It’s not that deep, but it’s a perfect movie to have on in the background while you’re carving pumpkins and snacking on Kit-Kats because you’re an adult! Watch it on Shudder Attachment Year: 2022

Cast: Josephine Park, Ellie Kendrick

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 105 minutes

Director: Garbiel Bier Gislason

Trailer:Watch here Attachment follows a young couple, Maja and Leah, who move in with Leah’s overbearing and cold mother who watches over them like a hawk. While attempting to learn about Leah’s family and culture, Maja accidentally uncovers some hidden secrets and potentially dangerous spirits that are living in the shadows of their home. Watch it on Shudder Tenebrae Year: 1982

Cast: Anthony Franciosa, Giuliano Gemma

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 110 minutes

Director: Dario Argento

Trailer: Watch here The master of horror himself Dario Argento based this film on a real-life fan who was a little too obsessed with Argento’s horror films. The movie follows a novelist named Peter Neal who learns that a serial killer has been inspired by his novels, Neal sets out to try and solve the next one before it happens again. Watch it on Shudder Summer Of ’84 Year: 2022

Cast: Josephine Park, Ellie Kendrick

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 105 minutes

Director: Garbiel Bier Gislason

Trailer:Watch here