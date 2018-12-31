Magnolia Pictures/A24

This was a record-breaking year at the box office. Thanks to the success of Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Incredibles 2, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, among other blockbusters, numerous records were broken, including domestic gross ($11.9 billion) and worldwide gross ($29.8 billion). But this post isn’t about praising how much money movies made, or even naming the best films of 2018 (we’ve already got you covered there). It’s to name the moments that made this year a memorable one at the theater. These are my own personal favorite choices, based on the 160-plus new films I’ve seen since January, and because taste is subjective, etc., there’s some odd selections. Pizza and sadness show up multiple times! But in a decade, when I look back at the movies I saw in 2018, these are the moments I want to remember.

1. When Sara gives herself over to the dance in Suspiria.

2. The bracingly real bathroom fight in Mission: Impossible – Fallout that director Christopher McQuarrie filmed in such a way that it felt like you were getting pummeled, too. Related: Henry Cavill loading his arms like a gun.

3. The pair of depressing horse movies: The Rider, written and directed by Chloé Zhao (who Marvel Studios tapped to helm an Eternals movie), and Lean on Pete, my pick for the most overlooked great film of 2018. It was a good year for horse movies, overall, with those two, alongside the dark-comedy Thoroughbreds and the even-darker comedy Sorry to Bother You.

4. Gotti is the best bad movie of 2018.

There is a scene in ‘Gotti’ where Gotti’s boss (Stacey Keach) tells Gotti (a truly electric John Travolta): “You’re gonna need the support of all 5 boroughs. Queens… Brooklyn …Staten Island…” He slowly lists the 5 boroughs of New York! To John Gotti! — Patrick Walsh (@thepatrickwalsh) June 23, 2018

5. Daughter Sam (Kiersey Clemons) and father Frank (Nick Offerman, in a surprisingly tender performance) composing and performing “Hearts Beat Loud” from the touchingly uber-Brooklyn movie of the same name.