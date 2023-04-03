Blue Beetle
George Lopez’s Batman Joke In The ‘Blue Beetle’ Trailer Is Causing Quite A Reaction From DC Fans

As far as superhero franchises go… there have been a few “misses” lately. Yes, you can love Paul Rudd and also acknowledge that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was a bit of a mess. Then there’s the DC side of things. Between the lackluster Shazam! Fury Of The Gods and the upcoming Flash movie with its questionable lead, it’s normal to feel a little burnt out over dudes in CGI suits. But DC wants you to know that they get it! They are tired, too. But that will not stop them.

James Gunn is starting to shuffle in the next generation of smart-mouthed, awkward teenage superheroes, and Blue Beetle is one of the first heroes on the docket. In the story, a teen named Jamie finds an alien scarab that attaches to him as host, making him the most powerful insect-adjacent superhero since Seth Rogen as Green Hornet.

The first trailer for the upcoming flick was released today, and it seems like DC has taken a page out of Marvel’s book by adding in some slightly cringy one-liners, though there is one in particular that stood out in the trailer, and it just so happened to be said by George Lopez, known for his role as the Big Head in Sharkboy And Lavagirl. Jamie’s Uncle Rudy is played by Lopez, who seems to think that Batman is a bit of a fascist. A lot of people took this line and ran with it.

Some people liked it, some people really didn’t, but the real message here is that George Lopez should always be wearing a mullet paired with an impressively large beard. Does the line about a Batman being a fascist mean the movie will be any good? Not really, but it gives the movie what it wanted: a quick viral moment in order to get on your radar. Even if “Batman is a fascist” will probably become a TikTok sound over the next few days.

