As far as superhero franchises go… there have been a few “misses” lately. Yes, you can love Paul Rudd and also acknowledge that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was a bit of a mess. Then there’s the DC side of things. Between the lackluster Shazam! Fury Of The Gods and the upcoming Flash movie with its questionable lead, it’s normal to feel a little burnt out over dudes in CGI suits. But DC wants you to know that they get it! They are tired, too. But that will not stop them.

James Gunn is starting to shuffle in the next generation of smart-mouthed, awkward teenage superheroes, and Blue Beetle is one of the first heroes on the docket. In the story, a teen named Jamie finds an alien scarab that attaches to him as host, making him the most powerful insect-adjacent superhero since Seth Rogen as Green Hornet.

The first trailer for the upcoming flick was released today, and it seems like DC has taken a page out of Marvel’s book by adding in some slightly cringy one-liners, though there is one in particular that stood out in the trailer, and it just so happened to be said by George Lopez, known for his role as the Big Head in Sharkboy And Lavagirl. Jamie’s Uncle Rudy is played by Lopez, who seems to think that Batman is a bit of a fascist. A lot of people took this line and ran with it.

Nah but that “Batman is a fascist” line in the #BlueBeetle trailer tho pic.twitter.com/9UjWfdbkLf — Phillip✨ “The Americans” stan 🥳 (@xialingsfling) April 3, 2023

I will be seeing Blue Beatle because George Lopez called Batman a fascist — SLANDER MAN (@realonlinejack) April 3, 2023

He creates a buster sword and George Lopez calls Batman a fascist. OK DC, you can cook. https://t.co/ZDh7y3mbWI — Logan is making Altered (@LogantheGM) April 3, 2023

“Batman is a fascist” hilarious. This has a family night out vibe. Kinda like it. https://t.co/8dwHNZoU6h — OfficialTheRedWolfofAlcatraz (@RedWolfAlcatraz) April 3, 2023

Last line of the trailer legit made me burst out laughing, this might be pretty good https://t.co/SASwD8HwBh — Aidan (@GuyGenerique) April 3, 2023

George Lopez Saying "Batman's a fascist" is some peak tio shit and I can't wait for Blue Beetle — Kate Sánchez⁷ @ HOME (@OhMyMithrandir) April 3, 2023

The "Batman is a fascist" line is…debatably accurate since their Batman was Affleck who killed criminals on sight and tried to kill Superman https://t.co/2HEVZqAc6k — Such is the Will of Causality (@emulatelife) April 3, 2023

That Batman is a fascist line is going to start so much annoying discourse

I’m not ready pic.twitter.com/rgeqxATwVV — Ruby (@RubyOB05) April 3, 2023

I will see this for George Lopez calling Batman a fascist alone. https://t.co/ooMSwUPxt4 — anya crittenton (@anyacrittenton) April 3, 2023

George Lopez calling Batman a fascist earned my money. — Evan (@EVComedy) April 3, 2023

Some people liked it, some people really didn’t, but the real message here is that George Lopez should always be wearing a mullet paired with an impressively large beard. Does the line about a Batman being a fascist mean the movie will be any good? Not really, but it gives the movie what it wanted: a quick viral moment in order to get on your radar. Even if “Batman is a fascist” will probably become a TikTok sound over the next few days.