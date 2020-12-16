Rudy Giuliani’s downfall began when he bought into the “America’s mayor” narrative. But more recently, he’s slipped even further into nuttiness since joining President Donald Trump’s personal legal team. Among his many achievements, there was the Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco, the bad Joe Pesci impression and black ooze press conference, the wine lady witness, the farting, and he tested positive for COVID-19 after smearing a used cloth all over his face. But before all that, he got duped by Borat.

In Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Tutar (Maria Bakalova) trick Giuliani into putting himself into an unflattering position. It was pretty gross! It was also the plan “from day one” for father-and-daughter duo Borat and Tutar to target Giuliani, as the Borat sequel director Jason Woliner recently explained to Insider.

“Here’s the craziest thing: Giuliani was the name from day one,” he said. “Rudy was the name in the first version [of the script] I read… For the year and a half we were making this, he wasn’t at the level of prominence he is now. But suddenly just before this came out, he was trying to make a big splash.”

Woliner also credits Borat 2 for making it impossible to take Rudy seriously:

“A few days later the Guardian came out with the piece on his scene in the movie and that just blew up,” he said. “And from my vantage point, it discredited anything he was trying to do.”

It also didn’t help Rudy’s case when he referred to Borat as a real person.

(Via Insider)