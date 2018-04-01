Weekend Box Office: Steven Spielberg Roars Back With His Best Opening In A Decade

#Steven Spielberg #Weekend Box Office
04.01.18 1 hour ago

Warner Bros.

Seventy-one-year-old Steven Spielberg returned this weekend with his first true action-adventure pic since 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and the box-office receipts rewarded him. Spielberg’s Ready Player One put up a solid $40 million over the three-day weekend and $52 million since it premiered on Thursday. Not only is the three-day $40 million opening Spielberg’s best since Crystal Skull, it’s the fifth best opening of his career, behind two Jurassic Park movies, Crystal Skull and 2005’s War of the Worlds. Granted, $52 million is not lights-out for a movie that cost $175 million to make, but Spielberg action movies have historically played even better overseas, so it is like that Ready Player One will eventually see the black side of the ledger. In fact, through the first two days, Ready Player One earned more in China alone — and in the rest of the overseas markets — than it has in America. It’s poised to be a successful global hit.

Spielberg’s latest has been buoyed by solid reviews (76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and it received a leg up in the word-of-mouth department after debuting at SXSW in early March (I can attest to the raucous crowd, which maintained their enthusiasm even after the projector temporarily broke during the film’s climactic scene). It’s also benefiting hugely from an audience comprised of nearly 40 percent men over the age of 25, for whom most of the film’s pop-culture references are directed. Nearly half of viewers are also turning out because they were readers of the popular Ernest Cline novel upon which the movie is based.

In either respect, it illustrates that Spielberg has still got it when it comes to action films, which bodes well as he ramps up for the next installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, which will pair him again with 75-year-old Harrison Ford.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Steven Spielberg#Weekend Box Office
TAGSREADY PLAYER ONEsteven spielbergWEEKEND BOX OFFICE

The RX

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 4 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP